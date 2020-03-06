रेलवे में नौकरी करने वाला ये शख्स बना सोनिया पांडे, पहचान के लिए 27 महीने किया संघर्ष

{"_id":"5e62453f8ebc3ef3ff549ac3","slug":"railway-male-employee-change-gender-into-female-get-identity-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947, \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 27 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0918\u0930\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिसंबर 2017 में राजेश ने कराई थी सर्जरी। (File)
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e62453f8ebc3ef3ff549ac3","slug":"railway-male-employee-change-gender-into-female-get-identity-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947, \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 27 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0918\u0930\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राजेश पांडे बनें सोनिया।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5e62453f8ebc3ef3ff549ac3","slug":"railway-male-employee-change-gender-into-female-get-identity-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947, \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 27 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0918\u0930\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपनी मां के साथ सोनिया। file
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5e62453f8ebc3ef3ff549ac3","slug":"railway-male-employee-change-gender-into-female-get-identity-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947, \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 27 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0918\u0930\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सोनिया पांडे।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5e62453f8ebc3ef3ff549ac3","slug":"railway-male-employee-change-gender-into-female-get-identity-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947, \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 27 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0918\u0930\u094d\u0937","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सोनिया पांडे पहले राजेश थे। (File)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।