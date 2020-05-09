शहर चुनें

चोरी-चुपके खुलने वाली दुकानों पर पुलिस ने की सख्ती, कहा- समझाने से मान जाओ, वरना पुलिसिया तरीका तो है ही...

Updated Sat, 09 May 2020 04:42 PM IST
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
स्टेशनरी, इलेक्ट्रिक और मोटर वर्कशाप समेत आठ प्रतिष्ठानों-दुकानों को मिली छूट की आड़ में अब कई इलाकों में जूता-चप्पल, बेकरी और किराना की दुकानें भी खुलने लगी हैं। शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने मोहद्दीपुर, असुरन, राप्तीनगर, दाउदपुर, रूस्तमपुर और तारा मंडल रोड किनारे की दुकानों का निरीक्षण कर लॉकडाउन में प्रतिबंधित ऐसी कई दुकानों को बंद भी कराया।

कुछ का चालान भी काटा गया। मगर अभी भी कई इलाकों में चोरी-चुपके प्रतिबंधित दुकानें भी खुल रही हैं। किराना दुकानदारों को होम डिलीवरी की ही छूट है मगर वे भी वक्त का फायदा उठाकर अपनी दुकानें खोल दे रहें हैं।
gorakhpur news
