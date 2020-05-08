शहर चुनें

Gorakhpur special projects work slow due to coronavirus

साल 2020 में गोरखपुर की इन 10 परियोजनाओं पर लगा 'कोरोना का ग्रहण', जानिए कब होने वाली थी शुरुआत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 08 May 2020 03:31 PM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 11
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
2020 की शुरूआत में गोरखपुर विकास के पथ पर सवार होकर एक नई इबारत लिखने जा रहा था। लेकिन कोरोना वायरस के कारण यहां की कई परियोजनाओं की रफ्तार धीमी हो गई। आइए हम आपको इन खास 10 परियोजनाओं के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं।
special for gorakhpur latest gorakhpur news forensic lab in gorakhpur kauwa bagh railway colony gorakhpur kauwa bagh gorakhpur gorakhpur airport gorakhpur zoo

gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Gorakhpur airport
Gorakhpur airport - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Gorakhpur Zoo
Gorakhpur Zoo - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Gorakhpur forensic lab
Gorakhpur forensic lab - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Gorakhpur Fertilizer
Gorakhpur Fertilizer - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऐसा होगा वाटर स्पोर्ट्स काम्प्लेक्स।
ऐसा होगा वाटर स्पोर्ट्स काम्प्लेक्स। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
File photo
File photo
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
गुरु गोरक्षनाथ
गुरु गोरक्षनाथ
DDU Gorakhpur
DDU Gorakhpur - फोटो : अमर उजाला
AIIMS Gorakhpur
AIIMS Gorakhpur - फोटो : अमर उजाला
