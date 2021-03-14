शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Police registered case of seduction of minor teenager on woman in Gorakhpur

यूपी: 14 साल के प्रेमी को लेकर तीन बच्चों की मां फरार, पकड़े जाने पर पुलिस करेगी खास कारवाई

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Sun, 14 Mar 2021 02:49 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
1 of 5
सांकेतिक तस्वीर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में शनिवार को एक हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया था। यहां कैंपियरगंज इलाके में तीन बच्चों की मां अपने बच्चों और पति को छोड़कर 14 साल के नाबालिग प्रेमी संग फरार हो गई है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur love marrige crime in love woman left husband extra marital affair child love story बचपन का प्यार latest gorakhpur news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

carelessness of driver and staff of Deoria Dep Bus.
Lucknow

पहिये के नट खुल-खुलकर गिरते रहे और 325 किमी तक दौड़ गई बस, पता चला तो यात्रियों के होश उड़े, तस्वीरें

14 मार्च 2021

श्री अमरनाथ यात्रा
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा 2021: पहली बार भक्तों को मिलेगी ये सेवा 'वो भी मुफ्त', पढ़ें हर जानकारी

14 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
मिलिए 'चक्रव्यूह- ऐन इंस्पेक्टर वीरकर क्राइम थ्रिलर' की स्ट्रॉन्ग व स्टनिंग अभिनेत्रियों से
Advertorial

मिलिए 'चक्रव्यूह- ऐन इंस्पेक्टर वीरकर क्राइम थ्रिलर' की स्ट्रॉन्ग व स्टनिंग अभिनेत्रियों से
खूबसूरत बगिया
Dehradun

बड़ी संख्या में पाठकों ने अमर उजाला को भेजी अपनी फूलों से लकदक बगिया की तस्वीरें, आप भी देखिए

14 मार्च 2021

हरिद्वार कुंभ
Dehradun

कुंभ 2021ः एक अखाड़ा ऐसा भी जिसके संन्यासी बोलते हैं फर्राटेदार अंग्रेजी, 100 महामंडलेश्वर, 1100 साधु उच्च शिक्षित

14 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर। - फोटो : social media
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर। - फोटो : iStock
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X