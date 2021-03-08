शहर चुनें

एक साल बाद दौड़ी पैसेंजर ट्रेन: एक्सप्रेस के रूप में चलाई जाएंगी 32 पैसेंजर ट्रेनें, पहली ट्रेन हुई रवाना

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Mon, 08 Mar 2021 08:37 AM IST
भारतीय रेल
1 of 5
भारतीय रेल - फोटो : Shutterstock
गोरखपुर में करीब एक साल बाद रविवार शाम गोरखपुर जंक्शन से पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू हो गया। पहली पैसेंजर ट्रेन एक्सप्रेस के रूप में गोरखपुर से बिहार के सीवान के लिए शाम 6:40 बजे पर रवाना हुई। हालांकि पहले दिन यात्रियों की संख्या कम ही रही।
बिहार जाती पहली पैसेंजर ट्रेन।
बिहार जाती पहली पैसेंजर ट्रेन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बिहार जाने के लिए तैयार पहली पैसेंजर ट्रेन।
बिहार जाने के लिए तैयार पहली पैसेंजर ट्रेन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur railway station
gorakhpur railway station - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur railway station
gorakhpur railway station - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
X