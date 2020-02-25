माता-पिता से मिली प्रेरणा, हर दिन 200 गरीबों को भोजन कराता है ये शख्स

{"_id":"5e5525b38ebc3ef3ed51d852","slug":"nutritional-packets-distributed-to-patients-daily-in-cancer-hospital-from-praveen-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0923\u093e, \u0939\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0928 200 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u094b\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गरीबों को भोजन कराते प्रवीण।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मरीजों के लिए पैकेट तैयार करते प्रवीण।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुजुर्ग को पानी देती बच्ची।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गरीबों में भोजन बांटते प्रवीण।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अन्य सेवाएं भी करते हैं प्रवीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला