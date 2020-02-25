शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Nutritional packets distributed to patients daily in cancer hospital from Praveen in gorakhpur

माता-पिता से मिली प्रेरणा, हर दिन 200 गरीबों को भोजन कराता है ये शख्स

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Wed, 26 Feb 2020 03:43 AM IST
गरीबों को भोजन कराते प्रवीण।
1 of 5
गरीबों को भोजन कराते प्रवीण। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहर के पुर्दिलपुर निवासी प्रवीण कुमार श्रीवास्तव हर दिन 200 गरीबों को निशुल्क भोजन कराते हैं। साथ ही हनुमान प्रसाद पोद्दार कैंसर अस्पताल में 60 कैंसर मरीजों को न्यूट्रीशियन पैकेट उपलब्ध कराने का भी बीड़ा उन्होंने उठा रखा है। उन्हें इस सेवा भाव की प्रेरणा पिता श्याम बिहारी श्रीवास्तव और माता स्वर्गीय अन्नपूर्णा श्रीवास्तव से मिली। दोनों ही शिक्षक थे। दोनों ने ही प्रवीण को सिखाया कि मानव सेवा ही सबसे बड़ी सेवा है। इसको ही आत्मसात कर प्रवीण ने यह पुनीत काम शुरू किया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
हमारे विशेषज्ञों से अंग्रेजी सीखें, केवल 30 रुपये में
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
nutritional packets cancer hospital gorakhpur unique news gorakhpur news gorakhpur latest news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Melania Trump
Gorakhpur

मेलानिया दे गईं मेहनत और हौसले को 'पंख', गोरखपुर के शिक्षक ने बनाया था 'हैप्पीनेस पाठ्यक्रम'

26 फरवरी 2020

बारिश के साथ जमकर ओले गिरे
Meerut

तेज बारिश के साथ जमकर गिरे ओले, बिजनौर में फिर बढ़ी ठंड, देखें तस्वीरें

26 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
Dholpur fresh

आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
लालगंज कोतवाली के नोती में युवक का शव मिलने के बाद जुटी भीड़।
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: होमगार्ड के बेटे की खेत में गोली मारकर हत्या, खून से लथपथ शव मिलने पर मचा हड़कंप

26 फरवरी 2020

ताजमहल में इवांका ट्रंप
Agra

अधूरी रह गई ट्रंप की बेटी इवांका की यह ख्वाहिश, दोबारा ताजमहल आने की कही बात

26 फरवरी 2020

विनायक चतुर्थी पर कराएं मुंबई के सिद्धि विनायक में पूजा विघ्नहर्ता हरेंगे सारे विघ्न : 27-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर कराएं मुंबई के सिद्धि विनायक में पूजा विघ्नहर्ता हरेंगे सारे विघ्न : 27-फरवरी-2020
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
Agra

तस्वीरें: ट्रंप-मेलानिया ने देखे ताजमहल के तीन रंग, गाइड से पूछे ये 50 सवाल

26 फरवरी 2020

लठामार होली (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

विश्व प्रसिद्घ होली की तैयारियां परखने निकले डीएम-एसएसपी, लठामार होली देखेंगे मुख्यमंत्री

26 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

ताजमहल में इवांका ट्रंप और जेरेड
Agra

कौन ज्यादा खूबसूरत इवांका या ताजमहल, देखें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही ये तीसरी तस्वीर

26 फरवरी 2020

हमीरपुर में सीबीआई टीम
Kanpur

खनन घोटाला : सीबीआई ने हमीरपुर में दस्तावेज खंगाले, पोस्टमैन से की पूछताछ

25 फरवरी 2020

आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
Dholpur fresh

आपकी खूबसूरती में चार चांद लगा देगा देशी घी, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
विज्ञापन
देखें दिनभर की हलचल...
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय की परीक्षा शुरू, बारिश के कारण शहर में कई जगह जलभराव, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

25 फरवरी 2020

बारिश में सड़कों पर कुछ इस तरह दिखे लोग।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बारिश का सात साल का रिकॉर्ड टूटा, फरवरी में नहीं बरसा था इतना पानी

25 फरवरी 2020

विनायक चतुर्थी पर कराएं मुंबई के सिद्धि विनायक में पूजा विघ्नहर्ता हरेंगे सारे विघ्न : 27-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर कराएं मुंबई के सिद्धि विनायक में पूजा विघ्नहर्ता हरेंगे सारे विघ्न : 27-फरवरी-2020
melania trump
Delhi NCR

मेलानिया ट्रंप से बच्चों ने पूछा-'आप कौन हो, कहां से आई हो...आपको कौन सा कार्टून देखना पसंद है'

25 फरवरी 2020

पीएम मोदी
Kanpur

जर्मन तकनीक से ऐसे बन रहा पीएम मोदी का पंडाल, 29 को आ रहे हैं चित्रकूट

25 फरवरी 2020

himachal pradesh cabinet meeting decision today 25 February 2020
Himachal Pradesh

कैबिनेट बैठक में ये हुए बड़े फैसले, इतने पद भरने को मिली मंजूरी

25 फरवरी 2020

dehradun : chandigarh former commissioner Son shoots mother first, then commits suicide
Dehradun

चंडीगढ़ के पूर्व ट्रांसपोर्ट कमिश्नर के बेटे ने पहले मां को मारी गोली, फिर खुद की आत्महत्या

25 फरवरी 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरेंः हल्की सी आहट पर भी दहल रहा है लोगों का दिल, दिल्ली के ऐसे हैं हालात

25 फरवरी 2020

इशिता मिश्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

कानपुर: एमजी हॉस्टल में छात्रा के खुदकुशी का मामला, पिता का आरोप- कोच ने दोस्ती का बनाया था दबाव

25 फरवरी 2020

किशोर का शव तलाशने चित्रकूट पहुंची एसडीआरएफ की टीम
Chitrakoot

यमुना नदी में स्नान करने गया किशोर डूबा, 24 घंटे बाद भी नहीं मिला शव, एसडीआरएफ टीम ने खोजबीन शुरू की

25 फरवरी 2020

एसपी ने किया कोतवाली का निरीक्षण
Farrukhabad

फर्रुखाबाद: निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे एसपी से दीवान बोला- साहब कोतवाली के चूहे पी गए मालखाने में रखी शराब

25 फरवरी 2020

इशिता मिश्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

कानपुर: छात्रा ने लगाई फांसी, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- मैं खुद अपनी मौत की जिम्मेदार हूं...सॉरी...सॉरी

25 फरवरी 2020

traffic police
Meerut

यूपी: चेकिंग के लिए रोकने पर सिरफिरे ट्रक चालक ने ट्रैफिक पुलिस पर तान दी तलवार, बाल-बाल बची जान

25 फरवरी 2020

दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः जब दोषियों के वकील ने निर्भया के बारे में कही थी ये बात, चरित्र पर उठाई थी उंगली

25 फरवरी 2020

जयंती माता शक्तिपीठ मंदिर
Meerut

महाभारत सर्किट: हस्तिनापुर को आशीष देतीं पांडवों की कुलदेवी, मिटने-बनने की पराकाष्ठा है यह धरती

25 फरवरी 2020

गरीबों को भोजन कराते प्रवीण।
गरीबों को भोजन कराते प्रवीण। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मरीजों के लिए पैकेट तैयार करते प्रवीण।
मरीजों के लिए पैकेट तैयार करते प्रवीण। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुजुर्ग को पानी देती बच्ची।
बुजुर्ग को पानी देती बच्ची। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गरीबों में भोजन बांटते प्रवीण।
गरीबों में भोजन बांटते प्रवीण। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अन्य सेवाएं भी करते हैं प्रवीण
अन्य सेवाएं भी करते हैं प्रवीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited