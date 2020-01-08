शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   nirbhaya case, Thousands of cases related to molestation, rape, pending in gorakhpur court

Nirbhaya Case:निर्भया के दोषियों की मौत पर मुहर, गोरखपुर की 4885 पीड़िताएं बोलीं-हमें इंसाफ कब?

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर, Updated Wed, 08 Jan 2020 11:18 AM IST
एक शराबी को थप्पड़ जड़ती निर्भया स्क्वायड की एक महिला पुलिसकर्मी
1 of 5
एक शराबी को थप्पड़ जड़ती निर्भया स्क्वायड की एक महिला पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : file
देश को झकझोर कर रख देने वाले दिल्ली के निर्भया कांड के दोषियों का डेथ वारंट तो जारी हो गया, मगर गोरखपुर में महिला अपराध से जुड़े 4885 मामलों में पीड़िताओं को अब भी इंसाफ का इंतजार है। महिला अपराध से जुड़े ये सभी मामले निचली अदालतों में ही लंबित हैं। इन सभी मामलों में कोर्ट में साक्ष्यों का सत्यापन जारी है।

ज्यादातर मामलों में पुलिस द्वारा जांच में देरी ही सामने आती है। ऐसे कई मामले हैं, जिसमें पुलिस की ओर से चार्जशीट समय से नहीं दाखिल की गई तो कई पर आरोप-प्रत्यारोप होने की वजह से जांच, साक्ष्य संकलन में देरी होती है। उधर, जिन मामलों में पुलिस तेजी दिखाती है, उसमें सजा भी हो जाती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
पौष पूर्णिमा पर जगन्नाथमंदिर में कराएं विष्णुसहस्त्रनाम का पाठ, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी : 10-जनवरी-2020
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
nirbhaya case exclusive molestation nirbhaya rape and murder case gorakhpur court
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

निर्भया के दोषियों को होगी फांसी
Delhi NCR

क्या है फॉर्म 42 जिसमें दर्ज है निर्भया के गुनहगारों के मौत का फरमान, फांसी के लिए है अहम दस्तावेज

8 जनवरी 2020

काले बादलों के बीच ताजमहल का दृश्य
Agra

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ ने बदला मौसम, ताजनगरी में बूंदाबांदी से सुबह की शुरुआत, सांस लेने लायक हुई हवा

8 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
Dholpur fresh (Advertorial)

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड: इन दो दोषियों की फंदे पर लटकने के बाद जल्द टूटेगी गर्दन, 15 मिनट में हो जाएगा काम तमाम

8 जनवरी 2020

वाराणसी में हुई हल्की बूंदाबांदी।
Varanasi

मौसम में आया बदलाव, बारिश ने बढ़ाई ठंड, फिर से घरों में दुबके लोग

8 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
निर्भया केस
Gorakhpur

निर्भया को बचाने के लिए जान पर खेल गया था दोस्त, पिता ने बताया वारदात की रात का सच

8 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
Gorakhpur

गुमनामी में क्यों चला गया निर्भया का दोस्त, दोषियों के डेथ वारंट जारी होते ही खुला राज

8 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

फाइल फोटो
Agra

इस 'निर्भया' को कौन दिलाएगा इंसाफ, जिसकी अर्थी को अपनों का कंधा तक नहीं मिला, दर्दभरी है कहानी

8 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

वो काली रात और निर्भया की चीख...16 दिसंबर 2012 की घटना को याद कर सिहर उठते हैं लोग

8 जनवरी 2020

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
Dholpur fresh (Advertorial)

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
विज्ञापन
heavy snowfall in auli exclusive beautiful photos
Chamoli

बर्फ की सफेद चादर से ढका उत्तराखंड का स्विट्जरलैंड, ताजा बर्फबारी की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

8 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

उस रात को याद कर रूह कांप जाती है, निर्भया की मां ने बयां किया दर्द, बोलीं-बस...अब

8 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
दीपिका पहुंची जेएनयू
Delhi NCR

कभी राहुल गांधी को पीएम बनते देखना चाहती थीं दीपिका पादुकोण

8 जनवरी 2020

कुलपति के विरोध में चिपकाए गए पोस्टर।
Varanasi

बीएचयू में हिंदी भाषी अभ्यर्थियों के साथ भेदभाव के मामले ने तूल पकड़ा, रातों-रात चिपकाए पोस्टर

8 जनवरी 2020

JNU Violence Kanhaiya Kumar comment on Deepika Padukone she joined students
Delhi NCR

दीपिका के जेएनयू पहुंचने पर बोले कन्हैया- अच्छा आई थीं क्या, हमने नहीं देखा

8 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: फैसला सुनते ही छा गया मौत का खौफ, फूट-फूटकर रो पड़े दरिंदे, दोषी अक्षय बोला...

8 जनवरी 2020

हत्यारोपी हिमांशु
Meerut

गायक मर्डर केस: हत्यारोपी ने रिमांड पर खोला ये बड़ा राज, दर्दनाक तरीके से किया था मासूम का कत्ल

8 जनवरी 2020

पवन जल्लाद
Meerut

पवन जल्लाद का एक ऐसा सच, जिसे हर कोई नहीं जानता, अब निर्भया के दोषियों को देगा फांसी

8 जनवरी 2020

पवन जल्लाद
Meerut

निर्भया कांड: पवन जल्लाद बोला- चारों को एक साथ दे सकता हूं फांसी, चेहरे पर दिखा अलग जुनून

8 जनवरी 2020

भारती सिंह, रवीना टंडन, फराह खान
Chandigarh

रवीना टंडन, भारती सिंह और फराह खान की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, पंजाब पुलिस ने जारी किया नोटिस

8 जनवरी 2020

Lieutenant General Prem Nath Hoon
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: सियाचिन के हीरो पीएन हूण को अंतिम विदाई, पीएम मोदी ने लिखा भावुक संदेश

8 जनवरी 2020

ईदू शरीफ
Chandigarh

प्रसिद्ध सारंगी वादक ईदू शरीफ का निधन, मुफलिसी में सिद्धू ने की थी मदद

8 जनवरी 2020

अस्पताल में आरोपी से बात करते पुलिस अधीक्षक
Agra

अदालत में गोली मारने वाले आरोपी को पत्नी ने पहुंचाया था तमंचा, लापरवाह सात पुलिसकर्मी भेजे जेल

8 जनवरी 2020

किसान की मौत के बाद विलाप करता परिवार
Agra

नलकूप की कोठरी में सो रहे वृद्घ की गला दबाकर हत्या, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

8 जनवरी 2020

एक शराबी को थप्पड़ जड़ती निर्भया स्क्वायड की एक महिला पुलिसकर्मी
एक शराबी को थप्पड़ जड़ती निर्भया स्क्वायड की एक महिला पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : file
निर्भया के दोषी
निर्भया के दोषी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nirbhaya
nirbhaya
nirbhaya
nirbhaya
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

#NirbhayaCase : क्या वाकई में 22 जनवरी को दे दी जाएगी निर्भया के गुनहगारों को फांसी?

7 जनवरी 2020 को देश को दहला देने वाले निर्भया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म मामले के दोषियों को फांसी पर लटकाने का दिन और वक्त पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने मुकर्रर किया।

8 जनवरी 2020

डेथ वारंट 2:22

निर्भया केस : कोर्ट ने जारी किया दोषियों का डेथ वारंट, 22 जनवरी को सुबह सात बजे होगी चारों को फांसी

7 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया 2:15

निर्भया के दोषियों को 22 जनवरी को होगी फांसी, कोर्ट ने जारी किया डेथ वॉरंट

7 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस 2:10

निर्भया केस के दोषी आजमाएंगे आखिरी विकल्प, दाखिल कर सकते हैं क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन

7 जनवरी 2020

राशि 3:13

8 जनवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर, ये दिन लाएगा जीवन में बड़ा बदलाव

7 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited