नेपाली कामगारों को सताने लगी रोजगार की चिंता, बोले- 'बीमारी से पहले भूख से ही हो जाएगी मौत'

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, महराजगंज।, Updated Sat, 12 Sep 2020 02:34 PM IST
indo-nepal border
indo-nepal border - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नेपाली कामगारों को अब रोजगार की चिंता सताने लगी है। मार्च में लॉकडाउन के दौरान भारत के विभिन्न शहरों से नेपाल लौटे नेपाली नागरिक अब भारत आना चाहते हैं। लेकिन सील सीमा उनके मंसूबों पर पानी फेर दे रही है। वर्षों से भारत में रोजगार कर अपनी आजिविका चलाने वाले नेपाली नागरिक इन दिनों बेहद परेशान हैं। हर दिन करीब दो से पांच सौ नेपाली कामगार सोनौली सीमा से लौटा दिए जाते हैं। उनमें से कुछ लोग जोखिम उठाते हुए पगडंडी से प्रवेश भी कर जाते हैं।
corona impect in nepal nepal news exclusive maharajganj news latest nepal news india nepal border

