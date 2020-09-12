नेपाली कामगारों को सताने लगी रोजगार की चिंता, बोले- 'बीमारी से पहले भूख से ही हो जाएगी मौत'

{"_id":"5f5c8ca18ebc3e57b80a0d42","slug":"nepali-workers-want-to-enter-india-for-employment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
indo-nepal border
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f5c8ca18ebc3e57b80a0d42","slug":"nepali-workers-want-to-enter-india-for-employment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
indo-nepal border
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f5c8ca18ebc3e57b80a0d42","slug":"nepali-workers-want-to-enter-india-for-employment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
indo-nepal border
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f5c8ca18ebc3e57b80a0d42","slug":"nepali-workers-want-to-enter-india-for-employment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Indo nepal border
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f5c8ca18ebc3e57b80a0d42","slug":"nepali-workers-want-to-enter-india-for-employment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
indo-nepal border
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।