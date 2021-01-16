शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Nepali citizen and Public protested in Nepal against government

नेपाल में राजनीतिक दलों के साथ जनता ने तेज किया विरोध, सरकार के खिलाफ लगाए नारे

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, महराजगंज।, Updated Sat, 16 Jan 2021 02:04 PM IST
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नेपाल में संसद सभा भंग कर चुनाव में जाने के सरकार के फैसले के खिलाफ नेपाल की प्रमुख राजनीतिक विपक्षी पार्टी नेपाली कांग्रेस और जनता समाजवादी पार्टी सहित कई राजनैतिक दल हैं। इन रानीतिक दलों के साथ नेपाल की जनता ने विरोध तेज कर दिया है।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
नेपाल में प्रदर्शन।
नेपाल में जनता का प्रदर्शन।
