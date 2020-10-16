शहर चुनें
कोरोना वैक्सीन के तीसरे चरण का ट्रायल मंजूर, दो हजार से अधिक वालंटियर की जरूरत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2020 07:35 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 5
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amar Ujala
कोरोना की कोवैक्सीन के ट्रॉयल के लिए बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज को दो हजार से अधिक वालंटियर की जरूरत है। इसमें सभी आयु और वर्ग के लोगों को शामिल किया जाएगा। तीसरे चरण के ट्रॉयल के लिए बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज को शासन की ओर से मंजूरी दी गई है।
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
कोरोना वायरस। सांकेतिक
कोरोना वैक्सीन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
BRD medical college
कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन। सांकेतिक
