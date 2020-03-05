शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
गोरखपुर में होली मिलन समारोह, MMMUT में महिला दिवस कार्यक्रम, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Thu, 05 Mar 2020 04:04 PM IST
देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट...
देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट... - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर में सिंधी धर्मशाला के जटाशंकर माता मंदिर में सिंधी काउंसिल की ओर से होली मिलन समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। वहीं मदन मोहन मालवीय प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस पर कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया है। वहीं बीआईटी गीडा के तीन दिवसीय वार्षिकोत्सव कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ हुआ।

देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट...
gorakhpur 5 march latest news gorakhpur news mmmut gorakhpur bid gida campus news latest campus update news

श्रीनगर में हुई बारिश
Jammu

मौसम ने ली अंगड़ाई, श्रीनगर में हुई बारिश, अभी दो दिनों तक रहेगा कुछ ऐसा मिजाज

5 मार्च 2020

बदन सिंह बद्दो
Meerut

सपा नेता का दावा, खुला घूम रहा 'बद्दो', मेरठ-दिल्ली हाईवे पर हुई मुलाकात, पुलिस अफसरों की उड़ी नींद

5 मार्च 2020

विदेशी पर्यटकों की जांच शुरू
Agra

Coronavirus: ताजमहल पर वायरस का खौफ, जांच के बाद विदेशी पर्यटकों को प्रवेश

5 मार्च 2020

कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
Kanpur

सीएए विरोध: भड़काऊ भाषण से दो महिला छात्र नेता प्रदर्शन को बनाती रहीं उग्र, सऊदी से लेती रही जानकारी

5 मार्च 2020

कोरोनावायरस
Agra

Coronavirus: वायरस से बचने के लिए गांठ बांध लें यह बातें, घबराने की जरूरत नहीं

5 मार्च 2020

Rain and weather changes in Lucknow and near by areas.
Lucknow

लखनऊ में तेज हवाओं के साथ मौसम ने बदला मिजाज, झमाझम बारिश के साथ ओलावृष्टि, तस्वीरें

5 मार्च 2020

अभिभावकों ने किया हंगामा
Agra

कोरोनावायरस का खौफ: सेंट पीटर्स पर अभिभावकों का हंगामा, सेंट फेलिक्स स्कूल की छुट्टी

5 मार्च 2020

कोरोनावायरस
Gorakhpur

घरेलू नुस्खे से भी खत्म कर सकते हैं कोरोनावायरस, जानें क्या है उपाय

5 मार्च 2020

नेपाल से आए चीनी नागरिको का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण करते डॉक्टर।
Gorakhpur

सीएम सिटी में कोरोनावायरस नहीं दे पाएगा दस्तक, किए गए हैं ये खास इंतजाम

5 मार्च 2020

महाभारत सर्किट -संभलहेड़ा मुजफ्फरनगर
विशेष

महाभारत सर्किट: शोर से दूर जाना चाहते हैं, तो आपके लिए है मुजफ्फरनगर का ये खूबसूरत गांव

5 मार्च 2020

भारतीय बासमती चावल
Meerut

कोरोनावायरस का कहर: 50 हजार टन बासमती का निर्यात अटका, कई अन्य देशों में भी मांग में गिरावट

5 मार्च 2020

बरसाना की लठामार होली
Agra

ब्रज में फिर जीवंत हुई राधा-कृष्ण की लीला, तस्वीरों में देखिए बरसाना की लठामार होली

5 मार्च 2020

uttarakhand summer capital gairsain: trivendra government play holi today
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः ग्रीष्मकालीन राजधानी घोषित होते ही छा गया उलार, आज होली के रंगों में रंगी सरकार

5 मार्च 2020

सोना बरामद
Lucknow

अमौसी एयरपोर्ट पर शारजाह से आए यात्री को दबोचा, यूं छिपाकर ला रहा था लाखों रुपये का सोना

5 मार्च 2020

कुलदीप सेंगर व अतुल सिंह सेंगर की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

कुलदीप ने जब जिस दल से चाहा चुनाव लड़ा और जीता, सियासत से सलाखों तक ऐसे पहुंचा सेंगर

5 मार्च 2020

कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
Kanpur

कानपुर में सीएए विरोध प्रदर्शन: सड़क पर धरना देने वाले 35 नामजद और 400 अज्ञात लोगों पर एफआईआर

5 मार्च 2020

कुलदीप सेंगर के सिविल लाइंस स्थित आवास पर पसरा सन्नाटा
Kanpur

कुलदीप सेंगर और उनके भाइयों पर हुआ था दुष्कर्म का केस फिर पीड़िता के पिता की हुई थी जानलेवा पिटाई

5 मार्च 2020

उन्नाव कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण
Kanpur

कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण: बेरहमी से पिटाई बनी थी पीड़िता के पिता की मौत की वजह, ये है पूरा घटनाक्रम

5 मार्च 2020

तत्कालीन माखी एसओ अशोक भदौरिया, इंचार्ज केपी सिंह
Kanpur

कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण: दो पुलिसकर्मी भी दोषी, अब काटेंगे सजा, मिला बड़ा सबक

5 मार्च 2020

यूपी के कई शहरों में हुई बारिश
Auraiya

फिर बदला मौसम, यूपी के कई शहरों में बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले, विभाग ने दी ये जानकारी

5 मार्च 2020

indo-nepal border
Gorakhpur

नेपाल बॉर्डर से गोरखपुर आ सकता है कोरोनावायरस, राज्य स्तरीय टीम सीमा पर अलर्ट

5 मार्च 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः दोषियों को अलग-अलग फांसी होगी या एक साथ, सुप्रीम कोर्ट आज करेगा फैसला

5 मार्च 2020

देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट...
देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट... - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
