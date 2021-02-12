शहर चुनें

Miss India 2020 Runner up Manya Singh Special Story from deoria

यूपी की इस बेटी ने मिस इंडिया रनर अप बनकर रचा इतिहास, पिता बोले- बेटों से बढ़कर किया है काम

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, देवरिया। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Fri, 12 Feb 2021 06:43 PM IST
मान्या सिंह अपने पिता और भाई के साथ।
1 of 5
मान्या सिंह अपने पिता और भाई के साथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
साधारण परिवार में पैदा हुई ऑटो चालक की बेटी मान्या ने मिस इंडिया रनर अप बनकर इतिहास रच दिया है। उसकी इस कामयाबी पर उत्तर प्रदेश के देवरिया जिले में खुशी का माहौल है। क्षेत्र के लोगों को मान्या पर फक्र हो रहा है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
 
मान्या सिंह अपने पिता और भाई के साथ।
मान्या सिंह अपने पिता और भाई के साथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मिस इंडिया मान्या सिंह (बांए से पहला)
मिस इंडिया मान्या सिंह (बांए से पहला) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मान्या सिंह।(बांए)
मान्या सिंह।(बांए) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पिता व भाई के साथ मान्या सिंह।
पिता व भाई के साथ मान्या सिंह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मान्या सिंह।(दाहिने)
मान्या सिंह।(दाहिने) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
