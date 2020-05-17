शहर चुनें

सरकारी इंतजाम जिले में चल रही धड़ाम, अब भी 'मौत' के सफर पर चल रहे हैं लोग, तस्वीरें में देखें इनकी बेबसी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 17 May 2020 09:07 AM IST
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
प्रवासी मजदूरों को सरकारी इंतजाम से उनके घर भेजने की कवायद जिले में धड़ाम ही चल रही है। अब भी बेरोकटोक ट्रक या दूसरे साधनों से मजदूर आ रहे हैं। सहजनवां के कसरवल बॉर्डर पर तो फिर भी सख्ती है, मगर कुशीनगर के बॉर्डर पर कोई पूछने वाला तक नहीं है।
migrant workers shramik special trains lockdown india migrant worker gorakhpur news

16 मई 2020

