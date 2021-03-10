शहर चुनें

महाशिवरात्रि: हर-हर महादेव से गूंजे शिवालय, शिवमय हुआ पूरा गोरखपुर

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Thu, 11 Mar 2021 04:59 AM IST
Maha shivratri 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महाशिवरात्रि पर गुरुवार को गोरखपुर शहर के शिवालयों में श्रद्धालुओं भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। मंदिरों में हर हर महादेव की गूंज लगातार आसमान को छू रही थी। श्रद्धालुओं का जलाभिषेक की जलधार टूटने का नाम नहीं ले रही है।




 
Maha shivratri 2021
Maha shivratri 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महादेव झांरखडी मंदिर पर शिवरात्रि के अवसर पर जल चढाने के लिए लगी लाइन।
महादेव झांरखडी मंदिर पर शिवरात्रि के अवसर पर जल चढाने के लिए लगी लाइन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Maha shivratri 2021
Maha shivratri 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Maha shivratri 2021
Maha shivratri 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Maha shivratri 2021
Maha shivratri 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
