Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   covid vaccination in gorakhpur on 12 booth

कोरोना पर वार: 12 बूथों पर 41 लोगों ने लगवाई बूस्टर डोज, 534 लोगों ने लगवाया टीका

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Thu, 11 Mar 2021 10:19 AM IST
gorakhpur vaccination
gorakhpur vaccination - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में कोविड टीकाकरण के लिए बुधवार को 12 बूथ बनाए गए थे। इन बूथों पर 1000 लोगों को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था। इसके सापेक्ष केवल 534 लोगों ने ही टीका लगवाया। इनमें 41 लोगों को बूस्टर डोज भी लगवाए।  

 
city & states gorakhpur vaccine drive covid vaccination drive covidhield covaxin वैक्सीन covid-19 vaccination programme कोरोना टीकाकरण

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

