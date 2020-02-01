यूपी पुलिस का 'प्यार', परिजन किए तैयार, थाने में ही रचा दी प्रेमी-प्रेमिका की शादी

{"_id":"5e34f2878ebc3e4b44504bba","slug":"lover-couple-got-married-in-a-woman-police-station-in-sant-kabir-nagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e '\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930', \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महिला थाने में प्रेमी- प्रेमिका की शादी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e34f2878ebc3e4b44504bba","slug":"lover-couple-got-married-in-a-woman-police-station-in-sant-kabir-nagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e '\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930', \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महिला थाने में प्रेमी- प्रेमिका की शादी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e34f2878ebc3e4b44504bba","slug":"lover-couple-got-married-in-a-woman-police-station-in-sant-kabir-nagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e '\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930', \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महिला थाने में प्रेमी- प्रेमिका की शादी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e34f2878ebc3e4b44504bba","slug":"lover-couple-got-married-in-a-woman-police-station-in-sant-kabir-nagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e '\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930', \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महिला थाने में प्रेमी- प्रेमिका की शादी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e34f2878ebc3e4b44504bba","slug":"lover-couple-got-married-in-a-woman-police-station-in-sant-kabir-nagar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e '\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930', \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महिला थाने में प्रेमी- प्रेमिका की शादी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला