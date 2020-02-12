कैलाशी देवी के कूल्हे की सर्जरी सफल, ठेले पर पति के साथ तस्वीर हुई थी वायरल

{"_id":"5e43b2218ebc3ee5ed1e9055","slug":"kailashi-devi-hip-surgery-successful-after-viral-her-photos-with-husband-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932, \u0920\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठेले पर लेटीं बीमार कैलाशी। (file)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
ठेला चलाकर पत्नी का इलाज करवाते हैं रामकेवल।(file)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कई साल बीमार पत्नी का इलाज करा रहे हैं रामकेवल। (file)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
आयुष्मान कोर्ड होने के बाद भी प्राइवेट अस्पताल ने इलाज करने से मना कर दिया था। (file)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।