Gorakhpur

कैलाशी देवी के कूल्हे की सर्जरी सफल, ठेले पर पति के साथ तस्वीर हुई थी वायरल

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 01:42 PM IST
ठेले पर लेटीं बीमार कैलाशी। (file)
1 of 5
ठेले पर लेटीं बीमार कैलाशी। (file) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बीते दिनों एक बुर्जुग की तस्वीर वायरल हुई थी, जिसमें वह अपनी पत्नी को ठेले पर लादकर इलाज कराने के लिए अस्पताल-अस्पताल घूम रहे थे। आयुष्मान भारत योजना की लाभार्थी  होने के बाद भी इनको किसी अस्पताल में इलाज नहीं मिला था।
viral photos india viral video woman viral hip surgery
