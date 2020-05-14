मिलकर लड़ेंगे कोरोना से जंग: उद्योगों की आकांक्षाएं हुईं पूरी, उद्यमियों को बेहतरी की उम्मीद

{"_id":"5ebcddd4f0e0181d6c541c76","slug":"industries-aspirations-fulfilled-entrepreneurs-hope-for-better-after-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917: \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940, \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्मला सीतारमण
- फोटो : पीटीआई
चंद्र प्रकाश अग्रवाल और ओम प्रकाश जालान।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अमर तुलस्यान और विक्की कुकरेजा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
निखिल जालान और एसके अग्रवाल ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
आरएन सिंह व कामेश्वर सिंह।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
डॉ. सैय्यद जमाल व वीरेंद्र पांडेय।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नगीना प्रसाद साहनी व बृजेश त्रिपाठी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विकास केजरीवाल व शोभित मोहन दास अग्रवाल।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कृष्णमूर्ति राय व प्रवीण अग्रवाल।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
प्रो. संजीत कुमार गुप्ता व राहुल चौधरी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।