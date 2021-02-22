शहर चुनें

अनोखा है यूपी का ये श्मशान घाट, खूबसूरत पर्यटन स्थलों को दे रहा है मात, देखें तस्वीरें

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Mon, 22 Feb 2021 02:37 PM IST
गोरखपुर राप्ती तट।
गोरखपुर राप्ती तट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर शहर में स्थित राप्ती नदी के दोनों तटों पर बने गुरु गोरक्षनाथ व श्रीराम घाट की सुंदरता देखते ही बन रही है। इन तटों पर आने वाले ही नहीं पुल से गुजरने वाले लोग भी इनके सौंदर्य को निहारे बिना आगे नहीं बढ़ पा रहे हैं।
गोरखपुर राप्ती तट।
गोरखपुर राप्ती तट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
