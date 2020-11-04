शहर चुनें
नए साल में कोरोना वैक्सीन लांच कर सकता है आईसीएमआर, जानिए कब शुरू हो रहा है इसका ट्रायल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 04 Nov 2020 03:55 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 5
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले के बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज में भारत बॉयोटेक की कोवैक्सीन के तीसरे चरण का ट्रायल इसी माह 15 नवंबर के बाद शुरू होगा। इसके लिए कॉलेज प्रशासन की तैयारियां पूरी हो गई हैं। तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी भी बना दी गई है। अब कॉलेज प्रशासन को दो हजार से अधिक वालंटियर की तलाश है।
