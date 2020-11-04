नए साल में कोरोना वैक्सीन लांच कर सकता है आईसीएमआर, जानिए कब शुरू हो रहा है इसका ट्रायल

{"_id":"5fa281a5853d0f3cf432d8e0","slug":"icmr-will-launch-corona-vaccine-in-new-year-after-co-vaccine-trial-to-from-november-15-in-brd-medical-college","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0908\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e\u0906\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pixabay
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : पीटीआई
कोरोना वैक्सीन टीके का परीक्षण
- फोटो : iStock
बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ गणेश कुमार। (file)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला