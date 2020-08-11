शहर चुनें
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में झमाझम बारिश से मौसम हुआ सुहाना, लोगों को गर्मी से मिली राहत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 11 Aug 2020 01:23 PM IST
gorakhpur rain
1 of 5
gorakhpur rain - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में मंगलवार दोपहर को झमाझम बारिश हुई। इस बारिश से लोगों को उमस भरी गर्मी से बड़ी राहत मिली है। बता दें कि गोरखपुर मंडल में लगातार मौसम बदल रहा था लेकिन बारिश नहीं हो रही थी।
weather today weather report weather tomorrow weather location weather update heavy rain weather update today

