गोरखपुर को 48 घंटे के अंदर मिलेगी भारत बॉयोटेक की कोवैक्सीन, जानिए कैसे होगा टीकाकरण

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 19 Jan 2021 10:31 AM IST
भारत बायोटेक की वैक्सीन
1 of 6
भारत बायोटेक की वैक्सीन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर जिले को 48 घंटे के अंदर दूसरी कोवैक्सीन भी मिल जाएगी। भारत बॉयोटेक के कोवैक्सीन को लाने के लिए टीम मंगलवार को लखनऊ रवाना होगी। यह वैक्सीन उन छह केंद्रों पर अभी नहीं लगाई जाएगी, जहां पर सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट के कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन लगाई गई है।
