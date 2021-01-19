शहर चुनें
Gorakhpur Weather: गोरखपुर में छाया घना कोहरा, दोपहर बाद हो सकता है आसमान साफ

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 19 Jan 2021 10:18 AM IST
gorakhpur cold
gorakhpur cold - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर सोमवार रात से ही मौसम ने करवट बदल ली है। मंगलवार सुबह पूरे जिले में घना कोहरा छाया हुआ है। सड़कों पर लोग लाइट जलाकर चल रहे हैं। वहीं मौसम विशेषज्ञ के अनुसार दोपहर बाद तक धूप निकल सकती है।
city & states gorakhpur

