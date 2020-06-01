शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Gorakhpur Weather Update Today Latest News Update Today see latest gorakhpur weather photo

Gorakhpur Weather: तेज हवाओं के साथ हुई झमाझम बारिश, मौसम हुआ सुहाना, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का नजारा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 01 Jun 2020 12:27 PM IST
gorakhpur weather
1 of 5
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में सोमवार की सुबह तेज धूप के बाद अचानक मौसम ने करवट बदल ली। थोड़ी ही देर में झमाझम बारिश शुरू हो गई। इससे मौसम एक दम सुहाना हो गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
बैंक पीओ का क्रैश कोर्स कल से हो रहा है शुरू, आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है 500 रुपये की अतिरिक्त छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur news weather today latest gorakhpur news gorakhpur weather today latest weather report

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

अनलॉक 1.0: आज से पटरी पर जिंदगी, धीरे-धीरे पकड़ेगी रफ्तार, देखें तस्वीरें

1 जून 2020

भूतनाथ मार्केट स्थित दुकान में रविवार को खरीदारी करने पहुंचे लोग, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग
Lucknow

कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने का हर इंतजाम कर रहे व्यापारी, बिना मास्क पहने दुकान में प्रवेश नहीं

1 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
तीन महीने में करें बैंक पीओ की तैयारी, आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है विशेष छूट
Safalta

तीन महीने में करें बैंक पीओ की तैयारी, आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है विशेष छूट
दशाश्वमेध घाट पर पसरा सन्नाटा।
Varanasi

धर्म नगरी काशी में गंगा दशहरा पर पसरा सन्नाटा, श्रद्धालुओं की जगह दिखे पुलिस और सीआरपीएफ के जवान

1 जून 2020

बसों में नहीं मिले यात्री
Shimla

हिमाचल प्रदेश: सड़कों पर दौड़ीं बसें, लेकिन नहीं मिली सवारी, किसी में पांच तो किसी में केवल एक यात्री

1 जून 2020

मात्र 2 दिन शेष ,गंगा दशहरा पर कराएं गंगा आरती एवं दीप दान, पूरे होंगे रुके हुए काम
Puja

मात्र 2 दिन शेष ,गंगा दशहरा पर कराएं गंगा आरती एवं दीप दान, पूरे होंगे रुके हुए काम
कानपुर में अनलॉक-1
Kanpur

अनलॉक 1.0: आज से जिंदगी का सफर पटरी पर, कानपुर में शर्तों के साथ खुलेंगे सभी बाजार, पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी

1 जून 2020

railway tickets
Gorakhpur

आजादी के पहले भारतीय रेल का टिकट हो या पहली सवारी ट्रेन, इनके पास मौजूद हैं सभी यादें

1 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Hashan nadeem
Gorakhpur

गावस्कर को इस नौसिखिए ने किया था तीन बार आउट, मैदान पर छा गया था गोरखपुर का यह लाल

1 जून 2020

कोतवाली शाहपुर।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस थाने में है भूतों का साया, यकिन नहीं तो पढ़ लें ये खबर

1 जून 2020

तीन महीने में करें बैंक पीओ की तैयारी, आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है विशेष छूट
Safalta

तीन महीने में करें बैंक पीओ की तैयारी, आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है विशेष छूट
विज्ञापन
CM yogi
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी का है इस मंदिर से गहरा नाता, 300 साल पहले हुई थी इसकी स्थापना, तस्वीरें

1 जून 2020

ऐसा होगा गोरखपुर का रामलीला मैदान।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में नजर आएगा 'अयोध्या' और 'जनकपुरी', जानें कैसा होगा रामलीला मैदान का नजारा

1 जून 2020

मात्र 2 दिन शेष ,गंगा दशहरा पर कराएं गंगा आरती एवं दीप दान, पूरे होंगे रुके हुए काम
Puja

मात्र 2 दिन शेष ,गंगा दशहरा पर कराएं गंगा आरती एवं दीप दान, पूरे होंगे रुके हुए काम
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

70 दिन बाद गुलजार हुआ संगम, घिसे जाने लगे चंदन, मोक्ष के लिए अस्थि विसर्जन भी आरंभ

1 जून 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

UNLOCK 1.0: प्रयागराज में खुलेंगे सभी बाजार, संभलेगा कारोबार, सुबह नौ से रात नौ बजे तक होगा व्यापार

1 जून 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

जिंदगी की मंझधार में फंसे संगमनगरी के प्रवासी कामगार, गांव में हुनर का नहीं है कोई मोल

1 जून 2020

रिद्दी शर्मा- क्लास थर्ड, सार्थक गोयल- क्लास थर्ड, सुकीर्ति राना-क्लास नौ
Agra

एकांतवास में निखर रही स्कूली बच्चों की प्रतिभा, देखिए तस्वीरें

31 मई 2020

शनिवार को आई भीषण आंधी के बाद खेत में टूटा पड़ा टॉवर
Kanpur

भीषण ओलावृष्टि से फसलें बर्बाद, आंधी पानी से मची तबाही का मंजर देख छलके आंसू, किसान की मौत

31 मई 2020

इंंद्रधनुष
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश के बाद आसमान में दिखा इंद्रधनुष, देखें तस्वीरें

31 मई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj News: हत्या वाले दिन दिलीप मिश्रा ने किया था डॉ. बंसल को फोन

31 मई 2020

परामर्श सेल में काउंसिलिंग को पहुंचे सिपाही
Agra

पुलिसकर्मियों का तनाव होगा दूर, परामर्श सेल से मिलेगा समस्या का समाधान

31 मई 2020

कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने के बाद सील किया गया अस्पताल और इलाका
Hardoi

Coronavirus In Up: अस्पताल में भर्ती ट्रक चालक मिला कोरोना पॉजिटिव, इलाका सील, 40 लोग होंगे क्वारंटीन

31 मई 2020

imambara gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में यहां मौजूद है सोने-चांदी की ताजिया, 300 साल पुराना है इसका इतिहास

31 मई 2020

उमर अब्दुल्ला, सोनम वांगचुक
Jammu

सोनम वांगचुक की अपील पर उमर ने की टिप्पणी, फिर जमकर हुए ट्रोल, एक यूजर ने तो ऐसा कह डाला

31 मई 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

समर्पण करना चाहते हो तो पांच मिनट में बाहर आओ, आतंकियों ने नहीं मानी सेना की बात और मारे गए

31 मई 2020

gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur weather
gorakhpur weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited