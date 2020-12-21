शहर चुनें
Gorakhpur Weather: लखनऊ से गर्म रहा अपना गोरखपुर, फिर भी ठंड के कहर से ठिठुर रहा शहर, तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 21 Dec 2020 01:47 PM IST
gorakhpur cold weather
1 of 5
gorakhpur cold weather - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में पिछले चार दिनों से जारी कड़ाके की ठंड सोमवार को भी जारी रही। सुबह की शुरूआत घने कोहरे से हुई। न्यूनतम तापमान भी रविवार के मुकाबले थोड़ा कम दर्ज किया गया लेकिन गोरखपुर लखनऊ, कानपुर, प्रयागराज, रायबरेली की तुलना में गर्म रहा।
gorakhpur weather news heavy cold in up weather in up gorakhpur latest photo gorakhpur news

