गोरखनाथ मंदिर की ये कहानी नहीं जानते होंगे आप, किसी को बनाया राजा तो किसी को रंक

टीपी शाही, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 11 May 2020 03:40 PM IST
बाबा गोरखनाथ का दर्शन करते अमित शाह। (File)
बाबा गोरखनाथ का दर्शन करते अमित शाह। (File) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर में स्थित गोरखनाथ मंदिर का साया जिस पर पड़ा उसकी हर मुराद पूरी हो गई। ये एक नहीं कई लोगों की कहानी है, यहां इस बात के कई उदाहरण हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी...
बाबा गोरखनाथ का दर्शन करते अमित शाह। (File)
बाबा गोरखनाथ का दर्शन करते अमित शाह। (File) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पूर्व विधायक ओम प्रकाश पासवान। फाइल
पूर्व विधायक ओम प्रकाश पासवान। फाइल - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
योगी आदित्यनाथ।
योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : Amar Ujala
