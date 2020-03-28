शहर चुनें

Gorakhpur LockDown: सुधरने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं लोग, छूट मिलते ही सड़क पर उमड़े, तस्वीरों में देखें अब तक का हाल

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sat, 28 Mar 2020 10:31 AM IST
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस की चुनौतियों से निपटने के लिए गोरखपुर में लॉकडाउन को लेकर पुलिस प्रशासन सख्त हैं। वहीं लोग लॉकडाउन के नियमों का उलंघन करते हुए सड़क पर बेवजह घूमने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। साथ ही प्रशासन द्वारा दिए गए छूट का गलत इस्तेमाल कर बाजारों में भीड़ इकट्ठा कर सामानों की खरीदारी करते दिख रहे हैं। जबकि पुलिस और प्रशासन हर जगह सामानों के डोर टू डोर डिलेवरी को भी सुनिश्चत करा रही है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

सभी फोटोज- शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी, राजेश कुमार, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर
gorakhpur lockdown gorakhpur curfew 27 march latest news gorakhpur news

लॉकडाउन मेरठ
Meerut

Lockdown update west UP: होम डिलीवरी की व्यवस्था पहले ही दिन बेहाल, पश्चिमी यूपी में ऐसा है चौथे दिन का हाल

28 मार्च 2020

गांव के प्रवेश द्वार पर चिपका नोटिस
Jammu

कोरोना ऐसे लड़ रहे लोगः बिना हाथ धोए गांव में प्रवेश नहीं, बच्चे की दी हुई रकम दुनिया के लिए नजीर

28 मार्च 2020

बेनी प्रसाद वर्मा(फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

मटर की चाट, सिगरेट के कश के साथ जोरदार ठहाके, दुश्मनी भी खुली रही तो दोस्ती भी गाढ़ी, हमेशा याद आएंगे बेनी बाबू

28 मार्च 2020

लॉकडाउन का चौथा दिन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन का चौथा दिन: बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़, देखें कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों का हाल

28 मार्च 2020

रोडवेज बसों से घर जाते मजदूर
Delhi NCR

लॉकडाउन: रोडवेज की बसों से सैकड़ों मजदूरों को पहुंचाया गया घर, अधिक किराया वसूलने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई

28 मार्च 2020

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

Alert: कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से बचाव को मास्क प्रयोग कर रहे हैं तो इन बातों का रखे ध्यान

28 मार्च 2020

बेनी प्रसाद वर्मा व मुलायम सिंह यादव
Lucknow

...जब अमर सिंह के मुद्दे पर मुलायम से भी दो-दो हाथ पर उतर आए थे बेनी प्रसाद, शिवपाल से भी ऊंचा था सपा में कद

28 मार्च 2020

लॉकडाउन
Meerut

खुर्जा के कोरोना पाॅजिटिव ने मेरठ के तीन अस्पतालों में कराया था इलाज, संपर्क में आए कई लोग, ट्रैवल हिस्ट्री खोजने में जुटी पुलिस

28 मार्च 2020

बेनी प्रसाद वर्मा(फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

बेनी प्रसाद वर्मा ने दोस्ती के लिए छोड़ दी थी मुख्यमंत्री की कुर्सी, नहीं बनी बात तो बना ली थी नई पार्टी

28 मार्च 2020

दिल्ली से बरेली पहुंचे मजदूर
Bareilly

कोरोना से बाद में मरते, भूख से पहले मर जाते, इसलिए पैदल ही चल पड़े 

28 मार्च 2020

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

'कोरोना से डरो ना, प्लीज ब्लड डोनेट कर दो ना, अगर नहीं मिलेगा तो मैं जिंदगी नहीं जी पाऊंगी'

28 मार्च 2020

भूखों को खाना खिलाती पुलिस
Delhi NCR

कोरोना से जंग: भूखों के लिए दूत बनकर निकले लोग, दिल्ली पुलिस भी पेट भराने में पीछे नहीं, देखें फोटो

28 मार्च 2020

मथुरा के बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़
Agra

Lockdown Mathura: न अपनी फिक्र और न दूसरों की चिंता... यह भीड़ 'खतरनाक' है

28 मार्च 2020

शवयात्रा में शामिल हुए मृतक के परिवार के लोग
Agra

पिता की शव यात्रा में आए लोगों को बेटे ने लौटाया, कहा- लॉकडाउन है, घर में रहकर कीजिए प्रार्थना

28 मार्च 2020

दुकान के बाहर लोगों की भीड़
Agra

लॉकडाउन: आगरा में घरों तक नहीं पहुंचा राशन, लगी लंबी लाइनें, महिलाओं ने किया हंगामा

28 मार्च 2020

Coronavirus: newspapers are safe; Read, avoid rumors and save others
Shimla

कोरोना वायरस: सुरक्षित हैं अखबार; पढ़ें-पढ़ाएं, अफवाहों से बचें और दूसरों को भी बचाएं

28 मार्च 2020

मौदहा कस्बे की जामा मस्जिद में पसरा सन्नाटा
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: हरदोई, कन्नौज, इटावा में जुमे की नमाज पढ़ने गए 35 पर रिपोर्ट, बुंदेलखंड-कानपुर में घरों में हुई इबादत

28 मार्च 2020

coronavirus special team
Baghpat

महाराष्ट्र से लौटकर मेरठ में रिश्तेदार के घर ठहरा था बुलंदशहर का कोरोना पाॅजिटिव, पत्नी सहित तीन को किया गया आइसोलेट

28 मार्च 2020

गैस
Prayagraj

लॉकडाउन में इन पांच तरीके से बुक कर सकते हैं एलपीजी गैस सिलेंडर

28 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

‘जिंदा’ रहने की जद्दोजहदः नागपुर से पैदल पहुंचे प्रयागराज, जाना है गोरखपुर तक

28 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

#LockDown: जरूरी सामान लेने जाने पर भी रोक रही पुलिस

28 मार्च 2020

multigrain atta
Prayagraj

मिलों के पास गेहूं का स्टाक नहीं, आटे का गंभीर संकट

28 मार्च 2020

gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
