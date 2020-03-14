शहर चुनें

गोरखपुर में श्रीमद्भागवत कथा का चौथा दिन, गोविवि में परीक्षा, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Sat, 14 Mar 2020 12:39 PM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 3
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर में हनुमान प्रसाद पोद्दार की 49वीं तिरोधान तिथि पर गीता वाटिका में आयोजित श्रीमद्भागवत महापुराण कथा का आज चौथा दिन है। वहीं डीडीयू के दीक्षा भवन में वार्षिक परीक्षा हुई। वहीं बेनीगंज में शाम छह बजे भारतीय जनता पार्टी महानगर कार्यकारिणी की बैठक आयोजित की गई है। साथ ही शाम छह बजे बक्शीपुर चित्रगुप्त मंदिर में चित्रगुप्त मंदिर सभा की ओर से होली मिलन समारोह का आयोजन किया गया है।
 
देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
gorakhpur latest news 14 march latest news geeta vatika chitragupta temple assembly

