Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Alert regarding Coronavirus Nepal border seal one thousand foreign returned

कोरोना वायरस को लेकर अलर्ट, नेपाल सीमा सील, लौटाए गए एक हजार विदेशी

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sat, 14 Mar 2020 03:38 AM IST
Indo nepal border
1 of 5
Indo nepal border - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना वायरस की चुनौती से निपटने के लिए नेपाल सीमा पर सतर्कता बढ़ा दी गई है। शुक्रवार को नेपाल के रास्ते भारत आने वाले विदेशी पर्यटकों को लौटा दिया गया। पिछले दो दिन में एक हजार से ज्यादा विदेशी लौटाए गए हैं। इस सिलसिले में शुक्रवार को कमिश्नर जयंत नार्लिकर, डीआईजी राजेश डी मोदक की मौजूदगी में बैठक भी हुई।
 
coronavirus nepal border seal corona alert latest corona news coronavirus update coronavirus symptoms

Indo nepal border
