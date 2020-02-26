शहर चुनें

गोविवि में परीक्षा का दूसरा दिन, बारिश के कारण छात्रावास ट्रायल टला, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Wed, 26 Feb 2020 12:30 PM IST
देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट...
देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट... - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय की परीक्षा मंगलवार से शुरू हो गई है। परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन आज पहली पाली की परीक्षा सुबह सात बजे से शुरू हो गई थी। वहीं सोमवार देर रात से शुरू हुई बारिश बुधवार तक बूंदाबांदी जारी है।

ऐसे में जहां रीजनल स्पोर्ट्स स्टेडियम में चल रहे छात्रावास ट्रायल को तीन दिन के लिए टाल दिया गया गया है। वहीं लक्ष्य स्पोर्ट्स एकेडमी की ओर से आयोजित ऑल इंडिया प्राइजमनी लक्ष्य चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी मैच भी रेलवे क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर लगे बारिश के पानी के कारण स्थगित कर दिया गया है।

देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट...
