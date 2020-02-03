गोरखपुर: दवा बैंक को स्कूल ने भेजी दवाएं, मेडिकल कॉलेज रोड पर आग, देखें रियल टाइम अपडेट

{"_id":"5e37b9968ebc3e7d7476e645","slug":"gorakhpur-latest-news-gorakhpur-real-time-news-daily-news-gorakhpur-03-february-news-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930: \u0926\u0935\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0926\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0930\u094b\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में तीन फरवरी की ताजा खबरें।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दवा बैंक को एबीसी स्कूल की ओर से दी गईं दवाएं।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुकान में लगी आग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चों को अखंडता दिवस का शपथ दिलाते जेसीआई के पदाधिकारी और विद्यालय के शिक्षक।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्रिकेट मैच खेलते खिलाड़ी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रचार वाहन को झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करते जनपद न्यायाधीश गोविंद बल्लभ शर्मा व अन्य।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
व्याख्यान में मंचासीन ब्रिगेडियर जेएस राजपुरोहित मुख्य अतिथि सुशील श्रीवास्तव व अन्य।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी कार्यालय पर ज्ञापन देने पहुंचे पूर्वांचल अंडा उत्पादन कृषक कल्याण समिति के लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला