Gorakhpur Changing wether after sunshine making feel hot see latest photos

तस्वीरें: गोरखपुर में बदला हुआ मौसम करा रहा गर्मी का अहसास, अब स्वेटर में छूटने लगे पसीने

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Fri, 05 Feb 2021 10:21 AM IST
गोरखपुर मौसम।

गोरखपुर मौसम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर में मौसम ने अचानक रुख बदल लिया है। नतीजतन दिन में भी अब गर्मी का अहसास होने लगा है। लोगों को स्वेटर में अब पसीने छूटने लगे हैं। पिछले 10 दिनों के दौरान दिन के तापमान में तकरीबन 10 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हो गई है।
city & states gorakhpur weather news gorakhpur weather sunshine in gorakhpur hot weather weather in gorakhpur gorakhpur news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.


गोरखपुर मौसम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

गोरखपुर मौसम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

गोरखपुर मौसम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

गोरखपुर मौसम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

गोरखपुर मौसम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
X