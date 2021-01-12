शहर चुनें
तस्वीरें: सतरंगी हुआ गोरखनाथ खिचड़ी मेले का माहौल, भरपूर आनंद ले रहे हैं शहरवासी

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 12 Jan 2021 11:24 AM IST
गोरखनाथ खिचड़ी मेला।
गोरखनाथ खिचड़ी मेला। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में मकर संक्रांति पर लगने वाला खिचड़ी मेला सजकर तैयार हो गया है। अधिकतर दुकानें लग गईं हैं। झूले, जादू, मौत का कुंआ का लोग भरपूर आनंद ले रहे हैं। बची हुई दुकानों को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। मेले से गोरखनाथ मंदिर का माहौल पूरी तरह सतरंगी हो गया है।
गोरखनाथ खिचड़ी मेला।
गोरखनाथ खिचड़ी मेला। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
