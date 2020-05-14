शहर चुनें

Four workers specials train carrying 4422 passengers in Gorakhpur during Lockdown

Lockdown3.0: 4422 यात्रियों को लेकर आईं चार श्रमिक स्पेशल, लोगों ने कहा- अब नहीं जाएंगे बाहर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 14 May 2020 01:15 PM IST
Gorakhpur news
1 of 5
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
लॉकडाउन में फंसे 4422 यात्रियों को लेकर बुधवार को चार श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनें गोरखपुर पहुंचीं। वहीं झांसी से आने वाली ट्रेन निरस्त हो गईं। रेलवे स्टेशन आए यात्रियों का थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग कराई गई और पहले से खड़ी बसों में बैठाकर घर भेज दिया गया।
workers specials train migrant workers lockdown update lockdown in india latest lockdown news

