यहां फिराक गोरखपुरी का बीता था बचपन, तस्वीरों में देखें आज खंडहर बनी निशानी

{"_id":"5f489d1d8ebc3e3d1458d22e","slug":"firaq-gorakhpuri-jayanti-special-story-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0916\u0902\u0921\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खंडहर बनीं फिराक गोरखपुरी की निशानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f489d1d8ebc3e3d1458d22e","slug":"firaq-gorakhpuri-jayanti-special-story-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0916\u0902\u0921\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिराक गोरखपुरी की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f489d1d8ebc3e3d1458d22e","slug":"firaq-gorakhpuri-jayanti-special-story-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0916\u0902\u0921\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिराक गोरखपुरी की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f489d1d8ebc3e3d1458d22e","slug":"firaq-gorakhpuri-jayanti-special-story-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0916\u0902\u0921\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेलवाडाडी गांव के इसी जगह पर जमींदार बिंदेश्वरी प्रसाद अपने परिवार के साथ रहते थे।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f489d1d8ebc3e3d1458d22e","slug":"firaq-gorakhpuri-jayanti-special-story-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0916\u0902\u0921\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिराक गोरखपुरी का पुश्तैनी खपरैल का मकान।(इनसेट में फिराक गोरखपुरी की फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5f489d1d8ebc3e3d1458d22e","slug":"firaq-gorakhpuri-jayanti-special-story-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0916\u0902\u0921\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिराक गोरखपुरी का मकान।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।