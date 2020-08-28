शहर चुनें
यहां फिराक गोरखपुरी का बीता था बचपन, तस्वीरों में देखें आज खंडहर बनी निशानी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 28 Aug 2020 11:45 AM IST
खंडहर बनीं फिराक गोरखपुरी की निशानी
खंडहर बनीं फिराक गोरखपुरी की निशानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मशहूर शायर रघुपति सहाय उर्फ फिराक गोरखपुरी का बचपन उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले के सहजनवां तहसील के अड़ीलापार गांव में गुजरा था। अब शासन- प्रशासन की उपेक्षा के कारण खंडहर बना मकान फिराक साहब की निशानी बयां कर रही है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें इनकी कहानी...
firaq gorakhpuri firaq gorakhpuri jayanti firaq gorakhpuri jayanti celebration gorakhpur latest news gorakhpur news

Firaq Gorakhpuri
Gorakhpur

फिराक गोरखपुरी की जयंती पर विशेष: 'ऐ मौत आके खामोश कर गई तू, सदियों दिलों के अंदर गूंजते रहेंगे हम'

28 अगस्त 2020

रोते बिलखते परिजन।
Gorakhpur

पुलिस की लापरवाही से तीन साल में ही उजड़ गया मांग का सिंदूर, थाने में होती सुनवाई तो नहीं होती वारदात

28 अगस्त 2020

जमींदोज हुआ मकान
Lucknow

मात्र 90 मिनट में धराशायी हो गई मुख्तार अंसारी के दो बेटों के इमारतें, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे जमींदोज कीं बिल्डिंग

28 अगस्त 2020

गोरखपुर भाजपा प्रतिनिधि।
Gorakhpur

भाजपा विधायक व सांसदों में वार-पलटवार जारी, सांसद रवि किशन ने कहा- 'शहर के विकास में बाधक बने हैं नगर विधायक'

28 अगस्त 2020

खंडहर बनीं फिराक गोरखपुरी की निशानी
खंडहर बनीं फिराक गोरखपुरी की निशानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
फिराक गोरखपुरी की फाइल फोटो
फिराक गोरखपुरी की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
फिराक गोरखपुरी की फाइल फोटो
फिराक गोरखपुरी की फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बेलवाडाडी गांव के इसी जगह पर जमींदार बिंदेश्वरी प्रसाद अपने परिवार के साथ रहते थे।
बेलवाडाडी गांव के इसी जगह पर जमींदार बिंदेश्वरी प्रसाद अपने परिवार के साथ रहते थे। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
फिराक गोरखपुरी का पुश्तैनी खपरैल का मकान।(इनसेट में फिराक गोरखपुरी की फाइल फोटो)
फिराक गोरखपुरी का पुश्तैनी खपरैल का मकान।(इनसेट में फिराक गोरखपुरी की फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
फिराक गोरखपुरी का मकान।
फिराक गोरखपुरी का मकान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
