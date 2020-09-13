शहर चुनें
कोरोना के डर से भटक रहे हैं सांस के रोगी, डॉक्टर के अनुसार जरा सी लापरवाही से जा सकती है जान

नीरज मिश्र, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 13 Sep 2020 01:44 PM IST
कोरोना के फेर में सांस की विभिन्न समस्याओं से जूझ रहे लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं। अस्पताल उन्हें कोरोना की जांच के लिए कह रहे हैं। जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बावजूद कई मामलों में निजी अस्पताल कोरोना के शक में मरीजों को भर्ती करने से बच रहे हैं। बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज के चेस्ट विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. अश्वनी मिश्रा ने बताया कि अगर किसी को पहले से सांस लेने में तकलीफ है और उसका ऑक्सीजन का लेवल अचानक गिरने लगता है, तो ब्रोंकाइटिस जैसी समस्या भी हो सकती है। अस्थमा के मरीजों को भी सांस लेने में परेशानी हो सकती है। हालांकि अस्थमा के मरीजों का ऑक्सीजन लेवल 92 से कम नहीं होता है। बताया कि इस तरह के कई मरीज अब तक आए हैं, जिनको सांस संबंधी समस्या थी, लेकिन कोरोना नहीं था।
