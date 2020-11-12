शहर चुनें
Diwali 2020 Puja: धनतेरस से शुरू होगा पांच दिवसीय दिवाली महापर्व, जानिए पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 12 Nov 2020 11:50 AM IST
खरीदारी करते लोग।
1 of 6
खरीदारी करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पांच दिनों तक चलने वाले दिवाली महापर्व की शुरुआत गुरुवार को धनतेरस से हो रही है। शुक्रवार को नरक चतुर्दशी व छोटी दिवाली, शनिवार को दिवाली, रविवार को गोवर्धन व अन्नकूट पूजा और सोमवार को भाई दूज पर्व के साथ पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव का समापन होगा।
खरीदारी करते लोग।
खरीदारी करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
