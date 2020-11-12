शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Dhanteras 2020 Date Today market decorated and crowd of people in market

Dhanteras 2020: आज ही नहीं कल भी मनाया जाएगा धनतेरस का त्योहार, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गोरखपुर।, Updated Thu, 12 Nov 2020 10:58 AM IST
Dhanteras 2020
1 of 10
Dhanteras 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
धनतेरस के लिए बाजार सजकर तैयार हैं। इस बार दो दिन गुरुवार और शुक्रवार को धनतेरस का त्योहार मनाया जाएगा। दुकानदारों ने जहां आकर्षक सामानों से दुकानें सजा ली हैं, वहीं पुलिस प्रशासन सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर सतर्क है। लोगों को आवाजाही में दिक्कत न हो इसके लिए रूट डायवर्जन के साथ ही वाहनों को खड़ा करने की व्यवस्था भी की गई है। व्यापारियों को धनतेरस पर अच्छा कारोबार होने की उम्मीद है।
Dhanteras 2020
Dhanteras 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Dhanteras 2020
Dhanteras 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Dhanteras 2020
Dhanteras 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Dhanteras 2020
Dhanteras 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Dhanteras 2020
Dhanteras 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Dhanteras 2020
Dhanteras 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Dhanteras 2020
Dhanteras 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Dhanteras 2020
Dhanteras 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Dhanteras 2020
Dhanteras 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
Dhanteras 2020
Dhanteras 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
