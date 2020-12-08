बहन की डोली विदा होते ही उठ गई भाई की अर्थी, एक हादसे में चली गई तीन की जान

{"_id":"5fcf16108ebc3ecf8370503e","slug":"deoria-accident-update-brother-died-after-celebrate-sister-wedding-including-two-relative","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0920 \u0917\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस व रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fcf16108ebc3ecf8370503e","slug":"deoria-accident-update-brother-died-after-celebrate-sister-wedding-including-two-relative","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0920 \u0917\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस व ग्रामीण।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fcf16108ebc3ecf8370503e","slug":"deoria-accident-update-brother-died-after-celebrate-sister-wedding-including-two-relative","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0920 \u0917\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fcf16108ebc3ecf8370503e","slug":"deoria-accident-update-brother-died-after-celebrate-sister-wedding-including-two-relative","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0920 \u0917\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fcf16108ebc3ecf8370503e","slug":"deoria-accident-update-brother-died-after-celebrate-sister-wedding-including-two-relative","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0920 \u0917\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे के बाद रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fcf16108ebc3ecf8370503e","slug":"deoria-accident-update-brother-died-after-celebrate-sister-wedding-including-two-relative","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0920 \u0917\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दीनानाथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।