बहन की डोली विदा होते ही उठ गई भाई की अर्थी, एक हादसे में चली गई तीन की जान

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, रुद्रपुर (देवरिया)।, Updated Tue, 08 Dec 2020 12:42 PM IST
हादसे के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस व रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
हादसे के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस व रोते-बिलखते परिजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के देवरिया जिले में रिश्तेदार की बेटी की शादी में आए तीन लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत से पलिया गांव के सुरेंद्र सिंह के घर की खुशी कुछ घंटे में ही मातम में बदल गई। कौन जानता था कि उनकी बेटी की डोली उठने के कुछ देर बाद ही शादी में आए तीन रिश्तेदारों की अर्थी उठेगी।
हादसे के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस व रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
हादसे के बाद मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस व ग्रामीण।
रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
हादसे के बाद रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
दीनानाथ
