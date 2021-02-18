शहर चुनें

दस्तक अभियान में पहली बार घर-घर ढूंढे जाएंगे टीबी के मरीज, जानिए कब होगी इसकी शुरुआत

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Thu, 18 Feb 2021 06:44 PM IST
टीबी। (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
टीबी। (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Social Media
गोरखपुर जिले में पहली बार दस्तक अभियान के तहत घर-घर टीबी मरीज ढूंढे जाएंगे। दस्तक अभियान के तहत टीबी मरीजों को ढूंढने का हिस्सा बनाया गया है। अभियान 10 मार्च से शुरू होकर 24 मार्च तक चलेगा।



 
