बाइक छीन भाग रहे बदमाशों की हुई घेराबंदी तो चलाई गोली, भड़के ग्रामीणों ने किया ऐसा हाल

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर, Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 07:00 PM IST
मारपीट के बाद बेसुध पड़े बदमाश और मोके पर पहुंची पुलिस।
मारपीट के बाद बेसुध पड़े बदमाश और मोके पर पहुंची पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्षेत्र के लोटन-ठोठरी मार्ग स्थित चनरैया गांव के पास बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने मोबाइल की दुकान चलाने वाले युवक से कट्टे के बल पर बाइक छीन ली। इस दौरान फायरिंग भी की। बाइक छीनकर भाग रहे बदमाशों को ग्रामीणों ने घेराबंदी करके पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद बांधकर पीटा। सूचना पर पहुंची लोटन कोतवाली पुलिस को ग्रामीणों ने सौंप दिया। दोनों बदमाश महरागंज जिले के निवासी बताए जा रहे हैं। मामला, सिद्धार्थनगर जिले का है।
मारपीट के बाद बेसुध पड़े बदमाश और मोके पर पहुंची पुलिस।
मारपीट के बाद बेसुध पड़े बदमाश और मोके पर पहुंची पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस।
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर मामले की जांच करती पुलिस।
घटनास्थल पर मामले की जांच करती पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस व ग्रामीण।
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस व ग्रामीण। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस के गिरफ्त में बदमाश।
पुलिस के गिरफ्त में बदमाश। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
