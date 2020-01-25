बाइक छीन भाग रहे बदमाशों की हुई घेराबंदी तो चलाई गोली, भड़के ग्रामीणों ने किया ऐसा हाल

{"_id":"5e2c386b8ebc3e4b350bb7a2","slug":"villagers-grabbed-and-beaten-the-robbers-who-shoot-the-firing-on-spot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u091b\u0940\u0928 \u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e","slug":"crime"}}
मारपीट के बाद बेसुध पड़े बदमाश और मोके पर पहुंची पुलिस।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर मामले की जांच करती पुलिस।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस व ग्रामीण।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस के गिरफ्त में बदमाश।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला