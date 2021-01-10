शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Covid 19 vaccination Second rehearsal on tomorrow in gorakhpur

कोविड टीकाकरण का दूसरा पूर्वाभ्यास कल, शहर के 84 बूथों पर मौजूद रहेंगे दो-दो पुलिसकर्मी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 10 Jan 2021 11:31 AM IST
11 जनवरी को फिर से परखी जाएंगी कोविड टीकाकरण की तैयारियां।
1 of 5
11 जनवरी को फिर से परखी जाएंगी कोविड टीकाकरण की तैयारियां। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोविड टीकाकरण के पूर्वाभ्यास की तैयारियों से पहले शासन की ओर से वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग कर महत्वपूर्ण निर्देश दिए गए हैं। सभी बूथों पर चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था रखने की बात कही गई। बताया गया कि कभी भी वैक्सीन जिले में पहुंचाई जा सकती है। इसलिए सभी सजग रहें और अपनी तैयारियां पूरी रखें। गोरखपुर के सीएमओ डॉ. सुधाकर पांडेय ने बताया कि 84 बूथों पर 11 जनवरी को ड्राई-रन (पूर्वाभ्यास) होना है। इन बूथों के लिए 51 अस्पतालों का चयन हुआ है। इस बार हर बूथ पर दो-दो पुलिसकर्मियों की तैनाती रहेगी।
