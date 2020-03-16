शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Coronavirus test possible in Gorakhpur BRD medical college

कोरोना वायरस की जांच के लिए नहीं जाना पड़ेगा दूर, गोरखपुर में ही मिलेगी ये खास सुविधा

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 16 Mar 2020 12:09 PM IST
BRD medical college
1 of 5
BRD medical college - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस की जांच के लिए अब पूर्वांचलवासियों को भटकने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज के आरएमआरसी सेंटर (रीजनल मेडिकल एंड रिसर्च सेंटर) में इसकी जांच होगी। सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने रविवार को वीडियो कांफ्रेसिंग में प्रमुख सचिव को सेंटर में लैब स्थापित करने का निर्देश दिए हैं। उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि एक सप्ताह में मशीनें आ जाएंगी और जांच शुरू हो जाएगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब
Click Here!
विज्ञापन
coronavirus test possible brd medical college coronavirus corona virus update

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

corona virus alert
Gorakhpur

सावधान! कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए कहीं आप नकली मास्क का प्रयोग तो नहीं कर रहे...

16 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
Basti

दुबई में रूम पार्टनर की कोरोना से हो गई थी मौत, घर आते ही डॉक्टर से बोला संदिग्ध- 'बचा लो जान'

16 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स में परेशानी की छुट्टी करो, स्कूल की नहीं
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स में परेशानी की छुट्टी करो, स्कूल की नहीं
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: कोरोना वायरस को लेकर जागरुकता कार्यक्रम, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

16 मार्च 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की जगाईं उम्मीदें पर कोरोना वायरस का 'ग्रहण', 'आर्थिक संकट' में गाइड

16 मार्च 2020

नवरात्रि पर विंध्याचल में कराएं दुर्गा सहस्त्रनाम का पाठ पाएं अश्वमेघ यज्ञ के समान पुण्य
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि पर विंध्याचल में कराएं दुर्गा सहस्त्रनाम का पाठ पाएं अश्वमेघ यज्ञ के समान पुण्य
maharajganj news
Gorakhpur

महराजगंज: तेंदुए के घर में घुसने से मचा हड़कंप, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे पकड़ा गया

16 मार्च 2020

Ravinder Prashar agarbatti business getting orders from England hails from Una Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

अमेरिका में नौकरी छोड़ खड़ा किया अगरबत्ती का कारोबार, इंग्लैंड से मिल रहे हैं ऑर्डर

16 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मथुरा जनपद की छाता थाना पुलिस
Agra

यूपीः मथुरा पुलिस की गोतस्करों से मुठभेड़, गोली लगने से एक तस्कर की मौत, दो घायल

16 मार्च 2020

Nirbhaya Case: Preparations of execution on 20 march starts in tihar jallad pawan to reach 17 march
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः आज से चौथे दिन होगी दोषियों को फांसी, इस बार तीन दिन पहले ही तिहाड़ पहुंचेगा जल्लाद पवन

16 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स में परेशानी की छुट्टी करो, स्कूल की नहीं
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स में परेशानी की छुट्टी करो, स्कूल की नहीं
विज्ञापन
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत
Auraiya

औरैया: कभी साए की तरह कमलेश के साथ रहते थे मंजुल, सियासी महत्वकांक्षाओं ने बनाई थी दोनों में दूरी

16 मार्च 2020

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

दारू मारि के मास्क लगाए घूमि रहा चिरौंजीलाल का लौंडा- राजू श्रीवास्तव

16 मार्च 2020

नवरात्रि पर विंध्याचल में कराएं दुर्गा सहस्त्रनाम का पाठ पाएं अश्वमेघ यज्ञ के समान पुण्य
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि पर विंध्याचल में कराएं दुर्गा सहस्त्रनाम का पाठ पाएं अश्वमेघ यज्ञ के समान पुण्य
औरैया डबल मर्डर 
Auraiya

रंगों के बाद औरैया में खून की होली, चंद मिनटों में चलीं पांच राउंड गोलियां, लील गईं दो जिंदगियां

16 मार्च 2020

औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत
Auraiya

यूपी: जिनके बीच संघर्ष उनका मंदिर की जमीन से नहीं कोई वास्ता, डबल मर्डर में 11 पर रिपोर्ट

16 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: दोषियों के परिवार की नई तिकड़म, राष्ट्रपति से कहा-मरने के सिवा कोई रास्ता नहीं, हमें...

16 मार्च 2020

आईजी मोहित अग्रवाल एवं पत्नी प्रेरणा की गोद में गौरी
Kanpur

पिता को पुलिस ने मारा, मां काे भीड़ ने दी मौत फिर आईजी ने लिया गौरी को गोद अब मिला बुआ का आंगन

16 मार्च 2020

औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत
Kanpur

यूपी: खूनी संघर्ष में ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग, भाई बहन की मौत, छावनी बना गांव, सपा नेता कमलेश हिरासत में

16 मार्च 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा: फोरेंसिक रिपोर्ट में बड़ा खुलासा, ताहिर हुसैन के खिलाफ ढाई हजार वीडियो में सबूत!

16 मार्च 2020

coronavirus
Delhi NCR

हैलो...मैं कर्नाटक से बोल रहा हूं, मेरे मोहल्ले में पहुंच गया कोरोना वायरस, अब क्या करूं

16 मार्च 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल में शाहजहां के उर्स पर कोरोना का खौफ नहीं, कार्यक्रम रद्द करने से कमेटी का इनकार

16 मार्च 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल पर कोरोना वायरस का दिखा असर, आधे रह गए सैलानी, सेनेटाइजर भी नहीं

16 मार्च 2020

शेषजी के रथ पर विराजमान श्रीगोदारंगमन्नार
Agra

ब्रह्मोत्सव: शेषजी पर विराजमान श्री गोदारंगमन्नार ने दिए भक्तों को दर्शन, देखें तस्वीरें

16 मार्च 2020

मास्क
Agra

कोरोना: फुटपाथ पर बिक रहे मास्क कर देंगे बीमार, चिकित्सकों की मानें यह सलाह

16 मार्च 2020

गंगा मेला में कोरोना की बात, नमस्ते कर बरता एहतियात
Kanpur

गंगा मेला: अमर उजाला के स्टॉल पर अन्नू भइया का जलवा बच्चे, महिलाएं सभी पहुंचे, बताई मन की बातें

15 मार्च 2020

BRD medical college
BRD medical college - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। (file)
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। (file) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amar Ujala
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : amar ujala
corona
corona - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited