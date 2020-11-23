शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Basti ›   Corona virus fighting antibodies not last forever BRD Medical College will research on antibodies

Exclusive: हमेशा के लिए नहीं बनती है कोरोना से लड़ने वाली एंटीबॉडी, विशेषज्ञों ने बताई ये बड़ी बात

नीरज मिश्र, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 23 Nov 2020 02:53 PM IST
फाइल फोटो।
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना से ठीक हो चुके लोगों में कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने वाली एंटीबॉडी हमेशा के लिए नहीं बनती है। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से लड़ने के लिए शरीर में हमेशा के लिए इम्युनिटी बन जाए ऐसा संभव नहीं है। इसका असर कुछ महीनों में खत्म हो जाता है। जबकि सार्स और मार्स वायरस से संक्रमित होकर ठीक हुए लोगों में एंटीबॉडी का असर दो से तीन सालों तक रहा है। बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज का माइक्रोबॉयोलॉजी विभाग अब इस विषय पर शोध करेगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states basti gorakhpur uttar pradesh exclusive covid 19 corona fighting antibodies corona virus update corona fighting antibodies corona virus in india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बॉलीवुड में सहायक निर्देशक हैं गोरखपुर के मुजाहिर।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: जानिए कौन है गोरखपुर का वो शख्स, जिसने 'मिर्जापुर' के मुन्ना भैया को बनाया 'शुक्राणु' का बेचारा इंदर

23 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

प्रबोधिनी एकादशी का है ये खास महत्व, शुरू होंगे मांगलिक कार्य, ये हैं इस साल के लग्न मुहूर्त

23 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
कांची त्रिपाठी व पीयूष का परिवार
Lucknow

कोरोना के चलते शादी वाले परिवारों में घराती-बराती परेशान, बोले- मेहमानों को मना करने से होगी बेइज्जती

23 नवंबर 2020

Uttarakhand Latest News: Four Lane under construction Bridge Collapse on Rishikesh Badrinath Highway
Chamoli

रविवार देर शाम बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर गिरा निर्माणाधीन फोरलेन ब्रिज, अगले दिन कुछ ऐसा दिखा बर्बादी का मंजर, तस्वीरें

23 नवंबर 2020

वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह कराने से होती है सुख एवं सौभाग्य की प्राप्ति, आज ही बुक करें !
Puja

वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह कराने से होती है सुख एवं सौभाग्य की प्राप्ति, आज ही बुक करें !
पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड में बिकरू कांड की तरह सिम आईडी फर्जीवाड़ा, पुलिस की आरोपियों पर मेहरबानी

23 नवंबर 2020

मेरठ में खुले काॅलेज
Meerut

मेरठ में आठ माह बाद खुले काॅलेज-कैंपस, कोविड ने बदला कक्षाओं का नजारा, तस्वीरें

23 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

परिक्रमा मार्ग पर श्रद्धालु
Agra

Akshay Navami 2020: मथुरा के परिक्रमा मार्ग पर उमड़े श्रद्धालु, कोरोना का खौफ भी नहीं रोक सका कदम

23 नवंबर 2020

एसआईटी की जांच में बजरिया इंस्पेक्टर दोषी
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: एसआईटी की जांच में दोषी करार, बजरिया इंस्पेक्टर की थानेदारी तब भी बरकरार

23 नवंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली से लखनऊ तेजस एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन: तेजस ट्रेन
Lucknow

आज से कॉरपोरेट ट्रेन तेजस का संचालन बंद, रोज हो रहा था लाखों का घाटा

23 नवंबर 2020

chandigarh
Chandigarh

अचानक रेगुलेटर खुला...ऐसे सिलिंडर ने भी धोखा दिया, पांच की जान पर बनी, आप भी रहें सावधान

23 नवंबर 2020

वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह कराने से होती है सुख एवं सौभाग्य की प्राप्ति, आज ही बुक करें !
Puja

वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह कराने से होती है सुख एवं सौभाग्य की प्राप्ति, आज ही बुक करें !
भारत पाकिस्तान सीमा: इसी सुरंग से आए थे नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी
Jammu

सांबा सेक्टर में मिली सुरंग, डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह बोले- नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकियों ने यहीं से की थी घुसपैठ

23 नवंबर 2020

अनुपम खेर और लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी
Lucknow

लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी के सौ वर्ष पूरे होने पर अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने कही ये बातें, बोले पढ़ा तो नहीं पर...

23 नवंबर 2020

आगरा कॉलेज आज फिर से खुल गया: कॉलेज में पहुंचे विद्यार्थी
Agra

Agra: आठ महीने बाद खुले कॉलेज, पहले दिन न थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, न सैनिटाइजेशन की व्यवस्था

23 नवंबर 2020

बच्चों के यौन शोषण का आरोपी जेई
Kanpur

यूपी: साइबर व कंप्यूटर सेंटरों पर सीबीआई की नजर, जेई के मोबाइल से मिले संदिग्ध नंबरों को किया जा रहा ट्रेस

23 नवंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

पहाड़ों की बर्फीली हवाओं से लखनऊ का पारा 10 डिग्री से नीचे लुढ़का, आगे के लिए ये है मौसम का अपडेट

23 नवंबर 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बर्फबारी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर ने ओढ़ी बर्फ की चादर, मैदानी इलाकों में छाए रहे बादल, श्रीनगर में पारा लुढ़ककर तीन डिग्री पहुंचा

23 नवंबर 2020

अवर अभियंता रामभवन
Kanpur

सीबीआई के निशाने पर जेई से अश्लील वीडियो खरीदने वाले, रामभवन का विदेशों से कनेक्शन खंगालने में जुटी टीम

23 नवंबर 2020

आत्महत्या करने वाले युवक पंकज का फाइल फोटो
Agra

प्रेमी-प्रेमिका की मौत का मामलाः पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के बाद पुलिस को हत्या का संदेह

23 नवंबर 2020

ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी टिकट नहीं मिलने से मायूस दिखे
Agra

ताजमहल टिकटों की कालाबाजरीः रात में ही बुक हुए पांच हजार टिकट, मायूस हुए सैलानी

23 नवंबर 2020

जय बाजपेई
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: अपराधिक इतिहास छिपा पासपोर्ट बनवाने पर जय बाजपेई पर केस, एसआईटी की सिफारिश पर की गई कार्रवाई

22 नवंबर 2020

बांदा में तिहरा हत्याकांड
Banda

बांदा: तिहरे हत्याकांड से मोहल्ले में सन्नाटा, फोर्स तैनात, खानदान के लोग हस्तक्षेप करते तो शायद न होता संहार

22 नवंबर 2020

Rishikesh Badrinath Highway Latest News: Four Lane Bridge Collapse Incident Exclusive Photos
Dehradun

बदरीनाथ हाईवे: शटरिंग लगाते समय भरभराकर गिरा निर्माणाधीन ब्रिज, मच गई चीख-पुकार, तस्वीरें...

22 नवंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो।
फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
BRD medical college
BRD medical college - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ. अमरेश सिंह।(file)
डॉ. अमरेश सिंह।(file) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कोरोना जांच।
कोरोना जांच। - फोटो : iStock
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : iStock
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X