कोरोना मरीजों के लिए ज्यादा खतरनाक नहीं है ये लक्षण, यहां पढ़िए विशेषज्ञों की खास सलाह

{"_id":"5fd5ad43b3e24b51d4294628","slug":"corona-not-dangerous-for-patients-during-smell-and-taste-are-reduced","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u091c\u094d\u091e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5fd5ad43b3e24b51d4294628","slug":"corona-not-dangerous-for-patients-during-smell-and-taste-are-reduced","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u091c\u094d\u091e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5fd5ad43b3e24b51d4294628","slug":"corona-not-dangerous-for-patients-during-smell-and-taste-are-reduced","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u091c\u094d\u091e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए नमूना एकत्र करता स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।(फाइल)
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5fd5ad43b3e24b51d4294628","slug":"corona-not-dangerous-for-patients-during-smell-and-taste-are-reduced","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u091c\u094d\u091e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5fd5ad43b3e24b51d4294628","slug":"corona-not-dangerous-for-patients-during-smell-and-taste-are-reduced","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0936\u0947\u0937\u091c\u094d\u091e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
- फोटो : पीटीआई