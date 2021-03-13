शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   corona vaccination latest photos in gorakhpur

कोरोना पर प्रहार जारी: गोरखपुर में 10262 लोगों ने लगवाई वैक्सीन, तस्वीरों में देखें लोगों का उत्साह

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Sat, 13 Mar 2021 10:23 AM IST
gorakhpur vaccination
1 of 5
gorakhpur vaccination - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर जिले में कोविड टीकाकरण की सफलता के लिए सबसे अधिक बूथ शुक्रवार को बनाए गए थे। 121 बूथों पर 12000 के सापेक्ष कुल 10282 लोगों ने कोविड का टीका लगवाया। इसमें 1556 लोगों ने पहली डोज जबकि 1754 लोगों ने बूस्टर डोज लगवाई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur corona vaccination vaccination latest photos corona in gorakhpur gorakhpur corona corona news update latest corona news update

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: पति ने सोते समय पार की हैवानियत की सारी हदें, रात में ही थाने पहुंच गई पत्नी

13 मार्च 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: 7वीं के छात्र के प्यार में विवाहिता पागल, पति और तीन बच्चों को छोड़कर हुई फरार

13 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: सब इंस्पेक्टर के इतने पदों पर निकली बंपर भर्ती, ऐसे करें अप्लाई
Safalta

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: सब इंस्पेक्टर के इतने पदों पर निकली बंपर भर्ती, ऐसे करें अप्लाई
Gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

मौसम अपडेट: आज गोरखपुर में हो सकती है बूंदाबांदी, इस वजह से बदला मौसम

13 मार्च 2021

शादी के लिए गुहार लगाने महिला थाने पहुंचा अजीम
Shamli

घरवाले नहीं नहीं ढूंढ रहे दुल्हन, शादी करा दीजिए, तीन फुट के युवक ने थाने पहुंचकर पुलिस को सुनाई व्यथा

13 मार्च 2021

फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं जानें कब और कैसे मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन
Kundali

फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं जानें कब और कैसे मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन
घाटमपुर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म का मामला
Ghatampur

सजेती कांड : सामूहिक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के दादा को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, केस वापस लेने का दबाव

13 मार्च 2021

aniruddh raghav death case
Ghaziabad

गाजियाबाद: करणी सेना के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के बेटे अनिरुद्ध राघव की मौत मामले में नया मोड़, पत्नी ने की थी हत्या!

13 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur vaccination
gorakhpur vaccination - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur vaccination
gorakhpur vaccination - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur vaccination
gorakhpur vaccination - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur vaccination
gorakhpur vaccination - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur vaccination
gorakhpur vaccination - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X