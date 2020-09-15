शहर चुनें
गोरखपुर: दो घंटे में पूरा शहर हुआ जलमग्न, जाल लेकर सड़क पर उतरे कांग्रेसी, जताया अनोखा विरोध

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 15 Sep 2020 06:30 PM IST
कांग्रेसियों ने सड़क पर बिछाया जाल
कांग्रेसियों ने सड़क पर बिछाया जाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के पूर्व महासचिव अनवर हुसैन और एनएसयूआई के निवर्तमान प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष योगेश प्रताप सिंह के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेसियों ने शहर में जलभराव का अनूठे ढंग से विरोध किया।
कांग्रेसियों ने सड़क पर बिछाया जाल
कांग्रेसियों ने सड़क पर बिछाया जाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में बारिश।
गोरखपुर में बारिश। - फोटो : शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी।
