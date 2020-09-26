शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   CM Yogi reached Gorakhpur on two days Visit

दो दिवसीय दौरे पर गोरखपुर पहुंचे सीएम योगी, मंदिर पहुंचते ही गुरु गोरखनाथ का किए दर्शन, तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sat, 26 Sep 2020 06:36 PM IST
महायोगी गुरु गोरखनाथ का दर्शन करते सीएम योगी।
1 of 5
महायोगी गुरु गोरखनाथ का दर्शन करते सीएम योगी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री व गोरक्षपीठाधीश्वर योगी आदित्यनाथ दो दिवसीय दौरे पर गोरखपुर आए हुए हैं। इससे पहले उन्होंने देवरिया जिले का दौरा किया और उपचुनाव को लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं में जोश भरा। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
cm yogi adityanath cm yogi cm yogi reached gorakhpur योगी आदित्यनाथ gorakhnath temple guru gorakhnath

Agra

आक्रोश में अन्नदाता: धरना-प्रदर्शन कर रास्ता किया जाम, दुकानें बंद कराईं, विधेयक की प्रतियां जलाईं

26 सितंबर 2020

महायोगी गुरु गोरखनाथ का दर्शन करते सीएम योगी।
महायोगी गुरु गोरखनाथ का दर्शन करते सीएम योगी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महंत अवैद्यनाथ अवैद्यनाथ की समाधि स्थल पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित करते सीएम योगी।
महंत अवैद्यनाथ अवैद्यनाथ की समाधि स्थल पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित करते सीएम योगी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सीएम योगी ने जौनपुर में लोगों को संबोधित किया।
सीएम योगी ने जौनपुर में लोगों को संबोधित किया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
देवरिया में सीएम योगी।
देवरिया में सीएम योगी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
