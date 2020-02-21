महाशिवरात्रि पर CM योगी आदित्यनाथ ने किया जलाभिषेक, तस्वीरों में देखें कुछ इस अंदाज में की पूजा

{"_id":"5e4f59498ebc3ef26d63fcb7","slug":"cm-yogi-adityanath-worshiped-on-maha-shivratri-at-gorakhnath-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f \u092a\u0930 CM \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में पूजा करते सीएम योगी।
- फोटो : ANI
जलाभिषेक करते सीएम योगी।
- फोटो : ANI
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएम योगी पूजा के दौरान ध्यान मुद्रा में।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मानसरोवर मंदिर में पूजा करते सीएम योगी। file
- फोटो : अमर उजाला