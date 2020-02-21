शहर चुनें

CM Yogi Adityanath worshiped on Maha shivratri at Gorakhnath temple

महाशिवरात्रि पर CM योगी आदित्यनाथ ने किया जलाभिषेक, तस्वीरों में देखें कुछ इस अंदाज में की पूजा

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 21 Feb 2020 10:04 AM IST
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में पूजा करते सीएम योगी।
1 of 5
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में पूजा करते सीएम योगी। - फोटो : ANI
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने महाशिवरात्रि के अवसर पर गोरखपुर के गोरखनाथ मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की। वहीं शिवरात्रि पर शहर के हर मंदिर को सजाया गया है। शहर में जाम की स्थिति पैदा न हो, इसलिए पुलिस ने रूट डायवर्जन किया है।
cm yogi adityanath maha shivratri at gorakhnath temple gorakhnath temple mahashivratri celebration









गोरखनाथ मंदिर में पूजा करते सीएम योगी।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर में पूजा करते सीएम योगी। - फोटो : ANI
जलाभिषेक करते सीएम योगी।
जलाभिषेक करते सीएम योगी। - फोटो : ANI
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएम योगी पूजा के दौरान ध्यान मुद्रा में।
सीएम योगी पूजा के दौरान ध्यान मुद्रा में। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मानसरोवर मंदिर में पूजा करते सीएम योगी। file
मानसरोवर मंदिर में पूजा करते सीएम योगी। file - फोटो : अमर उजाला
