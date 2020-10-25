शहर चुनें
तस्वीरें: सीएम योगी ने कन्याओं के पांव पखारने के बाद लगाया तिलक, कहा- 'रामराज्य में जाति, मत और मजहब की कोई जगह नहीं'

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 25 Oct 2020 11:27 AM IST
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने नौ कन्याओं के पांव पखारने के बाद कराया भोजन।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने नौ कन्याओं के पांव पखारने के बाद कराया भोजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री व गोरक्षपीठाधीश्वर योगी आदित्यनाथ ने रविवार को गोरखनाथ मंदिर में विधि विधान से कन्या पूजन किया। इस दौरान सीएम योगी ने कन्याओं के पांव पखारे और तिलक लगाया। सभी कन्याओं को चुंदरी उढ़ाई गई और भोजन कराया गया।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने नौ कन्याओं के पांव पखारने के बाद कराया भोजन।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने नौ कन्याओं के पांव पखारने के बाद कराया भोजन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कन्या पूजन करते सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
कन्या पूजन करते सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कन्या के पांव पखारते सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
कन्या के पांव पखारते सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
शोभायात्रा से पहले गोरखनाथ मंदिर में तैयारियां पूरी।
शोभायात्रा से पहले गोरखनाथ मंदिर में तैयारियां पूरी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
